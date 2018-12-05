Snow Showers Early Today

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Scattered light snow showers continue to fall this morning as temperatures are in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees. Slick spots possible especially on elevated and less traveled roadways. Snowfall accumulation will be less than 1/2 inch. Some isolated locations could see up to 1 inch. Regardless this is about timing and early in the morning drive slick and slow driving is likely. The snow showers will taper by mid to late morning. Then slowly clearing late today with temperatures near 32 degrees.