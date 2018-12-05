Snow Showers Early Today

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Scattered light snow showers continue to fall this morning as temperatures are in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees. Slick spots possible especially on elevated and less traveled roadways. Snowfall accumulation will be less than 1/2 inch. Some isolated locations could see up to 1 inch. Regardless this is about timing and early in the morning drive slick and slow driving is likely. The snow showers will taper by mid to late morning. Then slowly clearing late today with temperatures near 32 degrees.
A cold front will track across the region Thursday. As a result, rain and snow will be possible once again. We will be dry early before afternoon rain showers then evening snow showers. The cold weather will stick around through the weekend. Daytime highs will only be in the 30s with lows dropping into the 20s.
It appears temperatures will be around average next week back to the 40 degrees range as we stay dry.
