Snow showers continue, some schools on delay

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Scattered light snow showers continue to fall across the Tri-State Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Slick spots are possible, especially on elevated and less-traveled roads.
Some school districts are starting to delay the start of class. Two in northern Butler County already are on a two-hour delay: Talawana and Edgewood schools.
Most of us will see about a half inch of snow accumulate by the time it tapers mid-to-late morning.
Some localized spots could get up to an inch.
So far, there are no major issues on roads or school closings or delays.
Skies will be slow to clear this afternoon, and it will remain cold. The high temperature will hover below the freezing mark at 32 degrees.
The low tonight will be 26.
A cold front will track across the region Thursday, bringing the chance for more snow and rain.
We will be dry early before afternoon rain showers develop and turn into evening snow showers as temperatures fall.
The high will reach 40 degrees.
The cold weather will stick around through the weekend.
Daytime highs will only be in the 30s with lows dropping into the 20s.
Conditions will improve next week as warmer temperatures return and thermometers push into the 40s.
