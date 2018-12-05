Some Africans are studying their way out of prison

In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, former death row inmate Morris Kaberia, right, who was released after representing himself in court and is now pursuing a law degree from the University of London, visits former fellow inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi, Kenya. Many prisoners are illiterate and poor, with little resources to fight for themselves, but the African Prisons Project is helping some to master basic literacy and study law, turning them into their own legal advocates in countries where such assistance is desperately rare. (AP Photo/Josphat Kasire) (AP)