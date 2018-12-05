UPS holding hiring event Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Looking for a job in the Cincinnati area?
UPS is holding a hiring event on Saturday.
The company is still hiring for 115 driver helper positions in the Cincinnati area to aid in the delivery of packages during the busy holiday shopping season.
Pay for driver helpers starts at $15 an hour, and the position can also qualify for a $100 weekly attendance bonus.
The hiring fair on will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following facilities:
- UPS Cincinnati Facility: 500 Gest Street, Cincinnati, OH
- UPS Sharonville Facility: 11141 Canal Road, Sharonville, OH
- UPS Richwood Facility: 55 Transport Drive, Walton, KY 41094
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.