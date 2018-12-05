Volkswagen to stop producing gas-powered cars after 2026

(RNN) – German auto giant Volkswagen is going all-in on electric-powered cars.
The company announced Tuesday it will stop developing gas powered cars after 2026.
“In the year 2026 will be the last product start on a combustion engine platform,” Michael Jost, VW’s strategy chief told the Handelsblatt Automotive Summit in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Volkswagen made the shift to invest in battery-powered technology after a diesel-emissions cheating scandal in 2015.
The company admitted to cheating on emissions tests affecting 11 million cars worldwide. Volkswagen was forced to pay 27 billion euros (~$30 billion) as a result.
The year 2026 may seem a long way off but that is only seven years away.
