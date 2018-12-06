Car break-ins on the rise in NKY, residents say

By Ken Brown | December 6, 2018 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 12:13 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Bellevue residents are saying car break-ins are on the rise in their area.

Some feel the holiday season is giving the criminals a cause to shop their neighborhoods for unlocked cars.

“It’s been ramping up a little bit, I don’t know if it’s Christmas time. People want to keep gifts in their trunk... keep them away from their kids, it’s not a good idea,” Justin Schmits said.

Bellevue police used their Facebook page to warn residents these types of crimes happen during the holiday season and that locking their doors is a good way to discourage the thieves.

“The Grinch loves to find cars with unsecured doors. We don’t want anyone having their Who-pods, Who-purses, or Who-change stolen. Avoid leaving packages, shopping bags, or valuables in your vehicle. The Grinch loves a good package,” the post reads.

Posted by Bellevue PD on Thursday, November 29, 2018

