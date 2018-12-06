Cold Front Brings A Mix By Late Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A partly cloudy sky this morning, however look for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with the chance of a mix or snow showers by late day and evening.
Winds are expected to pick up today out of the southwest out ahead of a cold front, winds will gust in the 20s as daytime highs will manage to touch 40 degrees.
Rain and snow will move into the forecast during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Snow showers then early tonight with less than a 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
Cold air will return and last through the weekend. Daytime highs in the low to mid 30’s with overnight lows in the 20’s. We could see some mixing on Sunday, however at this point, most of the wet weather will stay south of the Tri-State. Daytime highs will be back in the 40s next week.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.