Colorado's Hickenlooper staffs up for possible 2020 bid

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democratic governor, John Hickenlooper, and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a 2020 presidential campaign.
Hickenlooper and his staff have interviewed dozens of potential staffers and have hired a pollster and national fundraiser.
Hickenlooper isn't expected to make a formal decision on running for president until his term in the governor's mansion ends on Jan. 8. But he's become less and less ambiguous about his intentions in recent weeks.
He traveled to battleground states like Florida and Georgia in the final weeks of the midterm campaign and has also visited key early voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.