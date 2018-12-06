Colorado's Hickenlooper staffs up for possible 2020 bid

Colorado's Hickenlooper staffs up for possible 2020 bid
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper talks about his two terms as the chief executive of Colorado in his office in the State Capitol in Denver. Hickenlooper and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a presidential campaign, including interviews with dozens of potential staffers and hiring a pollster and national fundraiser, according to a person close to the Democrat. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and JAMES ANDERSON | December 5, 2018 at 9:03 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 9:03 PM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democratic governor, John Hickenlooper, and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a 2020 presidential campaign.

Hickenlooper and his staff have interviewed dozens of potential staffers and have hired a pollster and national fundraiser.

Hickenlooper isn't expected to make a formal decision on running for president until his term in the governor's mansion ends on Jan. 8. But he's become less and less ambiguous about his intentions in recent weeks.

He traveled to battleground states like Florida and Georgia in the final weeks of the midterm campaign and has also visited key early voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper talks about his two terms as the chief executive of Colorado in his office in the State Capitol in Denver. Hickenlooper and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a presidential campaign, including interviews with dozens of potential staffers and hiring a pollster and national fundraiser, according to a person close to the Democrat. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper talks about his two terms as the chief executive of Colorado in his office in the State Capitol in Denver. Hickenlooper and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a presidential campaign, including interviews with dozens of potential staffers and hiring a pollster and national fundraiser, according to a person close to the Democrat. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper talks about his two terms as the chief executive of Colorado in his office in the State Capitol in Denver. Hickenlooper and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a presidential campaign, including interviews with dozens of potential staffers and hiring a pollster and national fundraiser, according to a person close to the Democrat. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper talks about his two terms as the chief executive of Colorado in his office in the State Capitol in Denver. Hickenlooper and his allies are taking new steps toward launching a presidential campaign, including interviews with dozens of potential staffers and hiring a pollster and national fundraiser, according to a person close to the Democrat. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (AP)