Feds: Cincinnati priest sexually abused multiple boys

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Federal authorities said they will announce charges Thursday alleging a priest associated with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati sexually abused multiple young boys.
The priest is currently assigned internationally by the diocese to mission work, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
More information is expected at an 11 a.m. news conference the U.S. Attorney’s Office in downtown Cincinnati.
U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman and Steve Francis, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, will speak.
The Associated Press is reporting Philippine immigration authorities arrested an American Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting altar boys in a remote central town in a case one official described as “shocking and appalling.”
Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman Dana Sandoval tells the Associated Press the Rev. Kenneth Bernard Hendricks was indicted in Ohio for illicit sexual conduct in the Philippines.
He was arrested Wednesday in a church in Naval town in the island province of Biliran, she said, according to the Associated Press.
An Ohio court had issued a warrant for the arrest of 77-year-old Hendricks, who has been living in the Philippines for 37 years.
Sandoval told the AP the suspect allegedly abused seven victims in 50 counts of molestation in his residence in a case that’s “both shocking and appalling.”
