Forest Park police search for child taken by non-custodial mother

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Forest Park police are searching for a child they say was taken by his non-custodial mother.
Police want to clarify that this is not an Amber Alert, though the child is believed to be in danger.
Harper Hamm, a 2-year-old, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of 720 Northland Boulevard.
Police say he was taken by his mother, Priscilla Kavanaugh. They said Kavanaugh suffers from mental health issues.
Kavanaugh is a 23-year-old black woman who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans. She is believed to be driving a grey 2008 Jeep Compass with Ohio registration GNA7482.
The boy is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 37 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green shirt, blue jeans, and green shoes.
Those with information on this case should call 513-595-5220.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.