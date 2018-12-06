Hamilton County mulls I-O-U plan for taxpayers in Paul Brown Stadium deal

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hamilton County commissioners made some moves on a program that could give homeowners some of their money back, but it comes with a catch. It has to do with the bill taxpayers footed to build Paul Brown Stadium in exchange for certain things like a property tax rebate.
On Wednesday, board president Todd Portune proposed an I-O-U, or I owe you, plan of sorts to taxpayers. At the end of the stadium’s debt, the county would owe taxpayers the difference of what they’ve paid through the years.
According to the proposals, taxpayers could be paid back in 2033, but commissioners say that’s a major unknown. Right now, they say they can’t anticipate what will happen 15 years from now.
Property tax rates have gone up and down over the years, with homeowners paying anywhere between $30 and $60 a year, depending on the value of their home. Now, commissioners are looking at a number they say helps the county and helps taxpayers.
“I think we’ve done as much as we can responsibly for the property tax owners while we’ve got a solvent fund to pay our obligations to the schools.” says commissioner Denise Driehaus.
