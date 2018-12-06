Homicide investigation underway after body found in Hamilton

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway in Hamilton after police found the body of a man in an intersection Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the body of 36-year-old Rodderick Trammell was found at Hanover Street and Garden Avenue.
The police report states Trammell suffered major head trauma and was on the ground “pulseless and not breathing.”
Police said it was not a random crime.
No arrests have been made.
Police have not released any further details.
