Missing 2-month-old taken by non-custodial parents, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police have issued a critical missing child alert for a two-month-old who was taken by his non-custodial parents.
According to Harrison police, they were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Hill Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
Cobain Reidmiller, the baby boy, was taken by Kelly Schmid and Kyle Reidmiller.
Police said Schmid and Reidmiller are the biological parents but do not have custody.
Coabin has brown hair and brown eyes.
The suspects were last seen in a green Chevy S-10 truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrison Police at 513-367-3715.
