Missing 2-year-old boy found safe, mother charged with abduction

FOREST PARK, OH (FOX19) - A toddler who police say was taken by his mother Wednesday night, prompting authorities to issue a local Amber Alert, was found safe early Thursday and his mother is under arrest.
Priscilla Kavanaugh, 23, is held on an abduction charge at the Hamilton County jail. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.
Kavanaugh was booked into the jail at 1:30 a.m.
Police took her into custody about 30 minutes earlier at the Shell gas station in Springfield Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Someone spotted the toddler with her there and called 911, they said.
Forest Park police wrote in court records that Kavanaugh removed her 2-year-old son from a residence on Northland Boulevard several hours earlier, about 7 p.m. Wednesday, and without the consent of the custodial parent, his father.
Kavanaugh does not have physical custody of her child, and was having a supervised visit with her mother present, court records show.
Police wrote in an affidavit that she suffers from schizophrenia, paranoia and has suicidal tendencies.
She drove her child in her vehicle to an unknown location, and there was no way to contact her, they wrote.
Police said they were concerned about the toddler’s safety.
“Due to the circumstances of this incident, a critical missing broadcast was initiated as well as a local Amber Alert,” the affidavit states.
The boy was returned to his father, police said,
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.