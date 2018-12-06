A Mix of Rain and Snow

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A cold front will impact the tri-state later today into this evening with a few showers that could mix with and change to snow showers.
Afternoon high temps will climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Anything that falls initially will fall in the form of rain, but as colder air filters in, snow showers will be possible into the early overnight hours.
Behind this front it will be colder once again. Expect high temps Friday and Saturday in the low 30s.
Another more potent storm system will drift through the Gulf coast states on Saturday and Sunday. Right now this system (and it associated precipitation) looks to stay south of the region.
By the start of the upcomning week high pressure builds in with partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temps in the low 40s.
