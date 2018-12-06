Mother says she wasn’t contacted after 3-year-old got black eye at daycare

GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) – Police are investigating after a mother says she picked her little boy up from an area daycare with a black eye.
Breasia McManis says her 3-year-old son was hurt while at Treehouse Childcare on Colerain Avenue.
“When I went to pick him up he had a black eye and they told me he fell out of his cot -- but I know that’s not what happened,” said McManis.
FOX19 reached out to the daycare for a statement and they declined to comment.
McManis says her son told her another student punched him in the face. Her main concern, she says, is that no one called her about her son’s eye whether he got hit or fell out of a cot.
“I would have left work,” said McManis.
McManis says she called Hamilton County’s hotline that deals with child abuse cases and is scheduled to meet with them later this week.
