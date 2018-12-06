NCAA reports FBS targeting penalties remain same as in 2017

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Utah linebacker Chase Hansen, left, heads off the field after he was ejected for targeting while sacking Colorado quarterback Steven Montez in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. The NCAA says the number of enforced targeting penalties in the Football Bowl Subdivision this regular season was the same as in 2017. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (AP)