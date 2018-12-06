Nursing home employee accused of raping resident with dementia

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) – A nursing home employee is facing charges after police said he raped a resident with dementia.
Police were notified a resident at Hanover Nursing Center had been raped on Dec. 1.
David Garcia, 35, of Madison, Indiana, was identified as a person of interest in the case.
Garcia was booked in to Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday and charged with rape. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Police said the Hanover Nursing Center has been cooperating with the investigation.
