Nursing home employee accused of raping resident with dementia

David Garcia
By Sarah Jackson | December 6, 2018 at 10:41 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 4:44 PM

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) – A nursing home employee is facing charges after police said he raped a resident with dementia.

Police were notified a resident at Hanover Nursing Center had been raped on Dec. 1.

David Garcia, 35, of Madison, Indiana, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Garcia was booked in to Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday and charged with rape. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Police said the Hanover Nursing Center has been cooperating with the investigation.

