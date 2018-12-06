Ohio’s proposed ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill moves closer to vote in Senate

“Right now the law is very confusing for people on when they have to flee instead of standing their ground. The law, right now, it states if you can escape you have to try to escape and that leads to very confusing and perhaps deadly situations. This bill says for the purpose of state law that you can stand your ground. You have the right to protect yourself. That does not mean that you can chase someone or go after someone or anything like that,” said Antani.