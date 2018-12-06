Police ask for help in search for missing North College Hill teen

By FOX19 Web Staff | December 5, 2018 at 9:59 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 9:59 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are asking for help in the search for a missing North College Hill teen.

Serenity Laury has been missing since 5 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen on Laboiteaux Avenue.

Police say she took her cellphone but it is turned off.

The 14-year-old requires medication for an undisclosed condition and does not have that medication with her.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Those with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call police.

