Skylar Richardson’s defense team files appeal surrounding medical record decision

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The defense team for a Carlisle teen accused of killing her newborn baby and burying it in the back yard has filed an appeal in the Ohio Supreme Court.
The appeal surrounds a judge’s decision to allow certain medical records and conversations with Skylar Richardson’s doctor. The defense team has argued that physician-client privilege is protected under law.
State prosecutors have until the end of the month to file a response.
The state supreme court will around two-to-four months to decide whether to hear a case.
Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.
The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby “Annabelle,” burning the remains in the family’s fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.
Shortly after her arrest, Prosecutor David Fornshell said said she “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.