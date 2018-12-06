Some California fire victims were already living on the edge

In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 photo, Bob Talk cuddles his dog, Princeton, at a Red Cross disaster shelter in Chico, Calif. Talk had lived in his trailer for three days when fire swept through the town of Paradise and destroyed his home last month, making him homeless again. The future is uncertain for all of the fire's victims, but it's uniquely challenging for the many like Talk who were already living on the edge, homeless or nearly so, before escaping with their lives and little else. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper) (AP)