VIDEO: Parked cars smashed in Price Hill collision, owner believes distracted driving to blame

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Price Hill man is mad after someone crashed into his car -- and the whole thing was caught on camera.
It happened during this past weekend’s Big 10 championship game -- two cars were hit along Mt. Hope Road.
The cars belong to a local man and his wife who asked not to be identified. Police told them the driver had no license and he wasn’t even using his own vehicle.
Court records show the driver in this case was charged twice with driving under suspension and was convicted of it in 2012.
Police believe they were able to see a black device fly out of the driver’s side window during the crash. The victim says it’s a phone and believes it was distracted driving that caused the collision.
And this is not the first time this has happened to the victim’s car. In 2015, his two vehicles were on the same street and the same thing happened.
He said in that case the women responsible came back and left a note to apologize.
The victim said the owner of the car in this most recent case doesn’t have insurance, and he is now stuck with repair bills.
