10-week-old puppy found starving, stomach swollen from neglect

MASON, OH (FOX19) - Rescuers are trying to save a puppy they say came to them severely neglected.
HART Animal Rescue in Cincinnati took in a 10-week-old Beagle puppy named Clarice this week after someone tried to surrender her to several shelters in Kentucky. Rescuers said despite her young age, she has already been through the ringer.
“It’s heartbreaking," said Shari Wyenandt with HART. "It’s sad.”
The first time rescuers saw her, they were appalled at her appearance.
“I was shocked. It was unbelievable how big she was," said Katie Goodpaster with HART. “I’ve never seen that before. Ever.”
Clarice had an enlarged and expanded abdomen area that was overtaking her body, according to rescuers. It was to the point that the puppy could no longer walk.
“She would eat and drink, and it kept getting bigger and bigger," said Wyenandt.
Medical staff at the County Animal Hospital in Mason went right to work. They were able to reduce the swelling by removing fluids. What came out, rescuers said, measured to a liter and a half of liquids. The vet’s office is now waiting on test results to help pinpoint what caused Clarice’s abdomen to distend.
“The pouch is containing some of her internal organs," said Goodpaster. “They think either it’s a really big hernia or she has a liver shunt.”
Rescuers said they do know Clarice has whipworm and is emaciated. To them, it is clear she was neglected.
“Whoever had her didn’t care for her, didn’t feed her, didn’t take her to a vet," said Goodpaster. “They’re heartless and they don’t care. They shouldn’t own a dog.”
HART rescuers hope they can help Clarice recover and hope to eventually find her a happy home. HART is always seeking donations, fosters and adopters. They are currently seeking donations to help cover the cost of Clarice’s care, which is already totaling more than $1,000. If you would like to donate or learn more about other ways you can help, visit HART’s website or Facebook page.
