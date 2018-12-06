Winds expected to pick up Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mostly cloudy skies are in Wednesday night’s forecast. Overnight lows will drop to around 28 degrees.
Winds are expected to pick up Thursday out of the southwest. Winds will gust in the 20s as daytime highs will manage to touch 40 degrees. Rain and snow will move into the forecast during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.
Less than a 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
Cold air will return and last through the weekend. We could see some mixing on Sunday. However, at this point, most of the wet weather will stay south of the Tri-State. Daytime highs will be back in the 40s next week.
