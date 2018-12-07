AP source: Liberty hired Hugh Freeze as football coach

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2015, file photo, Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze watches his team warmup before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Oxford, Miss. Liberty has hired former Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze to lead its football program. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the Flames have tabbed Freeze as their next coach. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because neither the school nor Freeze has publicly announced the decision. Liberty has scheduled a news conference to "name Liberty's next head football coach" for Friday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis)