Burglar sentenced to 88 years

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was sentenced Thursday to 88 years for a string of daytime burglaries in Dearborn County, Ind.
Jeffrey Wayne Henderson, 43, pled guilty to 17 counts of burglary for crimes committed during August, Sept. and Oct. of 2017, according to the prosecuting attorney.
Judge James D. Humphrey citied Henderson’s criminal history, including 19 prior felony convictions, 17 of which were burglary convictions as aggravating factors, in pronouncing the 88-year sentence.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.