A chance to own a piece of Reds history

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Everything But The House is giving the public a chance to own pieces of Cincinnati baseball history by joining forces with the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.
More than 200 items were up for sale Thursday.
The sale will run for three more days, and funds raised will benefit operations at the hall and museum.
An EBTH spokesperson will join FOX19 in the studio Friday morning to show off some of the most coveted pieces available. You can check them out for yourself by clicking or tapping here.
