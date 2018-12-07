Changes ahead for Kentucky drivers with personalized license plates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All personalized license plates will transition to a birth-month expiration date beginning Jan. 2.
The legislative change brings personalized license plates in line with standard-issue plates that expire on the last day of the vehicle owner’s birth month.
Currently, personalized license plates expire annually on Dec. 31 for Kentucky drivers.
Personalized plate holders who renew before Dec. 31 will pay 2019 registration fees for the period of January 1, 2019, through the last day of the individual’s birth month in 2019.
Online renewal is not available through Dec. 31, but will resume Jan. 2 for unexpired registration renewals only.
Drivers renewing at a county clerk office will need the following:
+ Photo ID
+ Kentucky certificate of registration
+ Current original (not a copy) proof of Kentucky insurance effective within 45 days
+ Appropriate form of payment (check with your County Clerk’s office)
