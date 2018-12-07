Cincinnati will soon begin taking applications for OTR parking permits

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The city of Cincinnati will soon begin accepting parking permit applications for Over-the-Rhine residents.
The permits are part of a new program that gives residents in a designated part of OTR the option to purchase an annual pass for on-street parking.
The designated area, known formally as the Special Parking Permit Area, covers the southern portion of OTR, which runs east along Liberty Street, south on Sycamore, west on Central Parkway and north on Central Parkway back to Liberty.
The program goes into effect Jan. 1, 2019.
The city will begin taking applications Dec. 17. Standard permits cost $60 annually. There also is an affordable option of $25 a year for those residents who qualify as low income. Permits are good through Dec. 31 of the calendar year in which purchased.
Signage has been posted to indicate areas in OTR designated for residential parking. Those on-street residential parking areas have been divided into zones. The residential zones are separate from metered, on-street parking spaces.
The City has installed additional parking meters and multi-space kiosks in this part of OTR to accommodate visitors. Visitors are not permitted to park in zones designated for residential permits.
