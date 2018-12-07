City, Cincinnati Bell to unveil Smart Cities partnership

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - City leaders and Cincinnati Bell will unveil a ‘Smart Cities’ partnership Friday.
Details will be announced in a 10:30 a.m. news conference at Anderson Pavilion, 8 E. Mehring Way.
Cincinnati Bell President and Chief Executive Officer Leigh Fox will join Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Cincinnati Public Schools Chief Information Officer Sarah Trimble-Oliver.
Cincinnati, like many larger cities, has adopted the “smart city” concept.
This uses information and communication technologies to increase operational efficiency, share information with the public and improve both the quality of government services and their citizens lives.
Cincinnati of the future is a “smart city" and city officials have held an annual Smart City Summit. the past two years.
The city also has launched a series of ‘smart' initiatives and programs such “Smart 911” “OpenCincy” and most recently held a workshop on Cincyinsights to show the public how to delve into city data.
