Cold and dry weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Clear and cold weather will dominate Friday evening and night. Look for 10 p.m. temps in the middle and upper 20s and overnight lows dropping into the upper teens.
The weekend will be cold to chilly and dry with a partly cloudy sky each day.
Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.
There will be a gradual warming trend next week with high temps reaching the low 50s by Thursday.
Next week will be dry until Thursday then look for showers with some thunder Thursday with rain ending early Friday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.