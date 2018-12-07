Ebola spreads to major Congo city as vaccines a concern

In this photo taken Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 and made available Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, a caretaker already cured of Ebola is seen carrying a four day old baby suspected of having Ebola into a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported Ebola treatment centre in Butembo, Congo. Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak is now the second largest in history, behind the devastating West Africa outbreak that killed thousands a few years ago, according to the World Health Organization. (John Wessels/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP) (John Wessels)