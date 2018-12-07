Fallen sergeant to be honored in memorial service

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Sgt. Charles F. Handorf was killed in the line of duty 44 years ago Saturday.
His youngest brother, Nicholas Handorf of Bridgetown, pays tribute to him by leading a public memorial service, no matter the weather.
The ceremony this year will be 1 p.m. Friday outside the old District 3 police station on Warsaw Avenue.
Nicholas Handorf always places a wreath at the base of the flagpole for his brother, who was the oldest of 15 children in the family.
Sgt. Charles Handorf, 46, was shot on Dec. 8, 1974, by a recently fired Cincinnati firefighter with mental issues who barricaded himself inside his Sayler Park home, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum.
Sgt. Handorf was off duty at the time of the run to the home for a domestic disturbance, but he was such a great beat cop and supervisor, he responded anyway to help out.
He was supposed to be taking a half a day off to take a trip to Indiana with some friends.
But Sgt. Handorf returned to duty for what turned out to be his final time.
He was with the police department 22 years when he was killed.
Sgt. Handorf left behind a wife, Joann Handorf, and two daughters from a previous marriage, Jean and Denise Handorf.
