Groundbreaking set for FC Cincinnati stadium

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mark your calendars. FC Cincinnati says groundbreaking for its new West End stadium will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 18 - rain or shine - and you’re invited!
Gates at the former Stargel Stadium site will open to the public at 3 p.m. Enter via marked entrances off Central Ave., near the rear of Taft High School and West 15th St.
There will be food trucks and entertainment until the ceremony begins at 4 pm.
You’re asked to park in the Washington Park Garage, with entrances on Elm and Race streets, and Town Center Garage at 1286 Central ave.
If you’re one of the first 2,000 people to show up, you’ll get a commemorative shovel.
Construction on the new stadium is expected to be complete by March 2021 and open with the start of the season.
