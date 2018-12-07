Groundbreaking set for FC Cincinnati stadium

Groundbreaking set for FC Cincinnati stadium
You’ve joined the march, now Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team is asking you to ‘ignite, unite.’
December 7, 2018 at 10:52 AM EST - Updated December 7 at 11:10 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mark your calendars. FC Cincinnati says groundbreaking for its new West End stadium will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 18 - rain or shine - and you’re invited!

Gates at the former Stargel Stadium site will open to the public at 3 p.m. Enter via marked entrances off Central Ave., near the rear of Taft High School and West 15th St.

There will be food trucks and entertainment until the ceremony begins at 4 pm.

You’re asked to park in the Washington Park Garage, with entrances on Elm and Race streets, and Town Center Garage at 1286 Central ave.

If you’re one of the first 2,000 people to show up, you’ll get a commemorative shovel.

Construction on the new stadium is expected to be complete by March 2021 and open with the start of the season.

You may also be interested in reading: Woman accused of pouring hot grease on victim | New mother upset after cashier searches car seat, pulls blanket off child | ‘My tags expired’: Police chase ends with smoky scene at area Shell station

FC Cincinnati is one step closer to building a soccer-specific stadium in the West End.
FC Cincinnati is one step closer to building a soccer-specific stadium in the West End. (FC Cincinnati)

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.