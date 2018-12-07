Laborious recount starts in Maine's ranked-balloting race

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Old Town, Maine. A federal judge said Wednesday, Dec. 5 he would rule next week on a bid to nullify an election result by Poliquin, whose attorneys made the case that Maine violated the U.S. Constitution when it elected a congressional candidate using a ranked voting method. Poliquin lost the election to Democrat Jared Golden, who emerged as the winner under the new voting system.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) (AP)