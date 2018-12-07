Man accused of sending explicit pics, propositioning investigator posing as 12-year-old girl

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An area man has been accused of sending sexually explicit photos to an investigator posing as a 12-year-old girl and propositioning the investigator for sex.
Kevin Winterman, 32, was arrested Thursday in the Price Hill area. He faces charges of importuning and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.
The arrest took place after an investigation into Winterman’s online activities, where he is accused of chatting with juveniles. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case should call 513-946-8335.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.