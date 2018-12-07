Potentially deadly drug fentanyl being disguised as other pills, medical examiner warns

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issued a public health warning after fentanyl has been detected in pills disguised to appear as Oxycodone.
“This is a cause for major concern," says Dr. Thomas Gilson.
Oxycodone is a powerful opioid used to treat severe pain, but fentanyl can lead to serious consequences, including death.
"Fentanyl is a far more toxic drug than Oxycodone and may have deadly consequences for the person who unwittingly uses it,” Dr. Gilson added.
Common brand names that contain oxycodone include OxyContin, Roxicodone, and Percocet.
The Ohio Department of Health says 4,854 overdose deaths were reported in 2017. Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, were a large reason for the increase.
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.
