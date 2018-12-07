Report: Chinese investors to own Louisville Slugger, Wilson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A brand considered part of the fabric of Louisville will soon be Chinese-owned, according to a report.
According to a report from Forbes, Amer Sports, which owns Louisville Slugger and Wilson, will soon be bought for more than $5 billion dollars by a group from China.
The group, led by China’s Anta Sports, also includes Tencent Holdings, and Luluemon founder Chip Wilson’s Anamerd Investments.
Wilson owns the sales and innovation rights to Louisville Slugger, after a $70 million deal with Hillerich & Bradsby three years ago.
Under the agreement, H&B became the exclusive manufacturing partner of wood bats for Wilson.
According to Louisville Slugger, the brand has sold more 100 million bats making it the most popular bat brand in history.
