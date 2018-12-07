Roads will be dry for Friday morning commute

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A cold front moved through the Tri-State Wednesday evening and a very light mix of rain and snow made most roads wet.
As the humidity drops and the winds pick up roads will dry and only an isolated icy patch is expected on a bridge deck or two. Because the precipitation was so light, there have been no travel problems. For the morning commute, roads will be dry.
Any leftover cloud cover will be patchy during morning and the remainder of the day will be mostly sunny.
Friday and the weekend will be cold and high temperatures will not surpass 40 degrees again until Tuesday. Cold mornings and dry chilly afternoons will dominate the Tri-State until Thursday.
Sunday, as a storm crosses the deep south, the precipitation shield may extend as far north as a few of the counties just south of metro Cincinnati. As this point it looks like a flake or sprinkle is possible from Owen County, Ky. to Adams County, Ohio Sunday afternoon and evening. After that the next chance of rain arrives Thursday.
