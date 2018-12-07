Search continues for 2-month-old taken by non-custodial parents, police say

HARRISON, OH (FOX19) - Harrison police are still looking for a 2-month-old baby who they say was taken by his biological mother Thursday.
Police said they believe the baby, Cobain Reidmiller, could be in danger. His biological mother, Kelly Schmid, does not have custody due to alleged drug use.
Harrison police also are looking for the baby’s father. Clint Reidmiller doesn’t have custody of his son because of his alleged violent tendencies.
Police said they believe all three are together.
“Somehow, yesterday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. grandma left for work. The child was unsupervised and mom left a note, taking the baby," Lt Terry Lowry said.
The note explained the mother was, “pushed into this situation," he said.
Police requested an Amber Alert, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol denied the request, it didn’t meet specific criteria.
The suspects were last seen in a turquoise green Chevy S-10 pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison Police Department: 513-367-3715
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.