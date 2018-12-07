Sentencing day for Cameo Night Club shooter

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The surviving suspect in the Cameo Night Club shooting faces 19 years in prison when he is sentenced Friday.
Cornell Beckley, 28, also will serve five to eight years afterward on probation or community control.
He pleaded guilty last month to the shooting that killed two men and wounded another 15 people.
Beckley is scheduled to face Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Martin at 8:30 a.m.
He can make a statement before Martin orders the sentence. Shooting victims and the relatives of the men who were killed also can address the court.
Becl;ey case took longer than anticipated after prosecutors revealed he tried to bribe witnesses not to testify against him. They charged him with bribery, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
The new accusations top off Beckley’s charges in the March 26, 2017 shootout at the East End nightclub.
Hundreds of patrons were inside when a gunfight broke out during a dispute among several people in two feuding groups from Madisonville and Price Hill, authorities have said.
Two men were fatally shot: O’Bryan Spikes, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29.
Davis and Beckley were charged with murder in Spikes' death.
Spikes died at the club; Davis died days later at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police also have said they are searching for a third, unidentified suspect.
Investigators believe Beckley fired the first shots.
He stood on the club stage and fired least four shots from a .25 caliber revolver into the crowd, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
Davis then fired a .40 caliber Glock at least eight times.
Beckley and Davis were not legally allowed to carry firearms, according to Deters.
Police recovered both guns along with a 9 mm weapon believed to belong to the unidentified third suspect.
The club was supposed to be checking patrons for weapons, but at least three different guns made it inside, Cincinnati police have said.
A gross negligence lawsuit filed last year by Spikes' family accuses club manager Julian Rodgers of created a secretly unsafe atmosphere for patrons by permitting some to bypass security protocols at the entrance and enter without being screened for weapons.
Rodgers extracted an additional cover charge from clubgoers to enter through an alternate side entrance where they were permitted in without weapons, according to the suit.
The suit also alleges the four off-duty Cincinnati police officers who were working security details outside the club and the city also were negligent, accusing the officers of "turning a blind eye" to the side entrance and patrons paying more to get in with weapons.
Cameo Night Cub has a history of gun violence including a shooting inside the club on New Years Day 2015 and a shooting in the parking lot in September of the same year.
Police also were called to the club upwards of 100 times since the beginning of 2016, city documents show.
Rodgers turned his liquor permit over to authorities the day after the shooting.
The club permanently shut down March 31.
It was not clear at the time of the shooting why the liquor license was permitted to remain active at the club, given the high number of calls for service and history of violence
The landlord, The Kellogg Group LLC, failed to terminate its lease with JRODG and/or Cameo despite knowing of repetitive and criminal activity occurring on the premises, or take any reasonable measures to prevent it, the suit alleges.
After the shooting, Rodgers released a statement rejecting claims that people paid to get into the club without being checked.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.