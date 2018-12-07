Deputy died from friendly fire in California bar gun battle

"It is important to remember that the horrific circumstances at the Borderline Bar and Grill on that Wednesday night exactly one month ago today were caused by the evil act of one individual," Ayub said. "He went there with a plan and a purpose and that was to take innocent lives. The burden lies solely with him, not with those who tried to save lives, those who tried to escape and certainly not with those who died while simply trying to enjoy an evening with friends."