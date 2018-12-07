Spending bill passed to delay showdown over government shutdown

Spending bill passed to delay showdown over government shutdown
Funding for a border wall has been a key sticking point in negotiations over a spending bill.
December 6, 2018 at 9:48 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 9:48 PM

(CNN) - Congress is moving to avert an immediate government shutdown with a two-week extension approved on Thursday for a key government funding deadline.

The move delays a showdown over spending that could trigger a partial government shutdown later this month.

The stopgap spending measure would push the deadline when funding will expire for several government agencies from Dec. 7 to Dec. 21.

It now heads to the White House for President Trump's signature.

If Trump signs it, lawmakers will have averted a partial shutdown this week, though they will not have removed the threat entirely.

Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over Trump's demand for $5 billion for his long-promised border wall.

And the issue continues to be the key sticking point in negotiations.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.