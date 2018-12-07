Sunny & Cold This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Skies have cleared out overnight and for the most part our roads have dried out for the morning drive. A cold afternoon on tap with sunshine and a high of 33 degrees. While most of the weekend will be dry it will be cold and high temperatures will not surpass 40 degrees again until Tuesday.
Look for a high of 32 degrees on Saturday and then 36 degrees on Sunday. However on Sunday, as a storm crosses the deep south, the precipitation shield may extend as far north as a few of the counties just south of metro Cincinnati. As this point it looks like a flake or sprinkle is possible from Owen County, Ky. to Adams County, Ohio Sunday afternoon and evening.
After that we return into the low 40’s by Tuesday, with the next chance of rain arrives Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.