Sunny and Cold

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -As high pressure builds in, this afternoon will be sunny but cold with a high of only 34 degrees.
Get used to it: High temperature will not surpass 40 degrees until Tuesday.
Look for a high of 33 degrees on Saturday and then a bit warmer at 36 degrees on Sunday.
On Sunday, a storm system will be crossing the deep south.
A precipitation shield may extend as far north as a few of the far southern counties south of metro Cincinnati.
At this point, it looks like a snowflake or sprinkle is possible Sunday afternoon and evening on a line from Owen county eastward to Lewis county, Kentucky.
Temperatures will return to the low 40’s by Tuesday.
Our next chance for rain will arrive Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.