Tom Bolden leaving Colerain for Lakota West

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - After 12 seasons as the head football coach at Colerain, Tom Bolden is leaving to become the new head coach at Lakota West.
“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the Lakota West Firebirds and the future of this program,” said Coach Bolden. “I am here to build a long-lasting tradition of Lakota West Football and look forward to our future success.”
Coach Bolden has built one of the most successful football programs in Ohio since 2007. During his 12-year head coaching tenure, his program has averaged nearly 12 wins per season, resulting in a record of 142-21 (85-1 in GMC).
“As I have always taught the players, life is filled with difficult decisions," Bolden added. "As you grow older, the decisions become less about yourself and more about your family and your future. This decision is the most difficult one I have ever made. I move to a different stage in my life. It is time for us to spread our wings and begin to write our next chapters.”
This span includes 12 Greater Miami Conference Championships, 11 trips to the OHSAA Division I playoffs, three regional championships and the 2018 Division I State Runner-Up.
“I am very excited about Coach Bolden being our Head Football Coach,” said Lakota West Athletic Director Scott Kaufman. “As an AD, you always enter into a search looking for ‘The Best’. We accomplished that today for our kids, our program and our community.”
Bolden’s hiring is still pending approval by the Board of Education.
