Young Afghan Messi fan threatened by criminals, Taliban

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. A young Afghan soccer fan who shot to fame after he was photographed in a Messi shirt made from a plastic bag has been forced to flee with his family to the Afghan capital after criminal gangs and the Taliban threatened to kill or kidnap him. Shafiqa Ahmedi said Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 that criminals threatened to kidnap her now-7-year-old son Murtaza, a fan of Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi, after demanding money. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file) (AP)