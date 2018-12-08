Cold, dry days ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - This weekend is a good example of how following model trends can minimize weather surprises.
Ten days ago the medium range models had a system coming out of the southwest. The model runs were wavering, some runs bringing rain and snow to Cincinnati and others keeping it south. As the week progressed it became obvious that the storm would stay south and the worst case scenario for us would be a few flakes or a few brief showers.
By yesterday afternoon the trend for a southern storm track continued keeping the system well south of Cincinnati. The persistent, cold high to our north would be our dominant weather-maker this weekend.
The result will be a cold to chilly dry days into next week.
