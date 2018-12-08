Former Miss Kentucky charged with sex crime against student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who once held the title of Miss Kentucky faces felony charges, accused of sending nude pictures to a teenage boy.
Ramsey Carpenter Bearse, 28, teaches at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, WV, according to NBC-affiliate WSAZ.
Bearse was arrested over accusations she texted a former student topless pictures at least four times. Police said the victim was 15-years-old at the time.
She sent the pictures over the social media app Snapchat, police said, from August to October of 2018.
Bearse won Miss Kentucky in 2014. She graduated from the University of Kentucky.
Police charged Bearse with distributing obscene matter to minors.
Kanawha County Schools released the following statement:
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.